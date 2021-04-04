Sharder (SS) Market Cap Hits $3.06 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $103,407.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

