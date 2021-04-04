Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $22.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.14 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $77.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.22 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.52 million, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $226.87 million and a P/E ratio of 196.31.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

