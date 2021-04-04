SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $406,608.74 and $28.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,569.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.23 or 0.03548332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.44 or 0.00347342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $566.44 or 0.00967131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00447712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00397755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.20 or 0.00317919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

