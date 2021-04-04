ShipChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 98.5% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $158.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00690358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027851 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

