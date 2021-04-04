ShowHand (HAND) Reaches Market Cap of $244,209.27

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $244,209.27 and $5,104.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 162% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00698261 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027962 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

