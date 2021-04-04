Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.36 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $33.36 million and $1.16 million worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00307694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00092897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00751091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 tokens. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

Shroom.Finance Token Trading

