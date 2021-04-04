SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Critical Analysis

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.3% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -61.67% -45.03% -29.29% NeuroMetrix -38.80% -71.00% -37.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SI-BONE and NeuroMetrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE presently has a consensus target price of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.82%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and NeuroMetrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $67.30 million 15.27 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -20.26 NeuroMetrix $9.27 million 1.39 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Summary

SI-BONE beats NeuroMetrix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

