SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0730 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $34,201.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.51 or 0.03547396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.00346280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.00963409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.93 or 0.00444915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.00395308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00318348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024954 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,081,186 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

