Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apr 4th, 2021


Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.46 ($54.66).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHL. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ETR SHL opened at €46.33 ($54.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €34.14 ($40.16) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is €46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.06.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

