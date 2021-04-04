Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.46 ($54.66).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHL. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ETR SHL opened at €46.33 ($54.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €34.14 ($40.16) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is €46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.06.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

