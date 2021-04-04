Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.30 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $564.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

