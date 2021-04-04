Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.74% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $111,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.