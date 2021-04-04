SingularityNET Price Tops $0.38 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $328.42 million and $4.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGI is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

