SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.17 Million

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce sales of $534.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $459.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NYSE SITE opened at $173.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 426.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

