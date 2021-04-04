SIX (SIX) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 338.5% higher against the dollar. SIX has a market cap of $44.14 million and $6.54 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIX Coin Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official website for SIX is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

