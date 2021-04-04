Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €111.40 ($131.06).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SIX2 opened at €114.90 ($135.18) on Friday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €47.60 ($56.00) and a twelve month high of €115.80 ($136.24). The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is €104.93 and its 200-day moving average is €92.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

