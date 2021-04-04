Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Skillz alerts:

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.