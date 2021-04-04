SkinCoin Price Hits $0.0023 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $204,184.57 and $26,588.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

