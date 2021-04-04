Skycoin Price Reaches $5.16 on Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $103.18 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00008838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

