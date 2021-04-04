SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.