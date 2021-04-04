SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,923,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $80.07.

