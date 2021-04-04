SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 51,283 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

