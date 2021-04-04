SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,158 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $135.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

