SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.35 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.87. The firm has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

