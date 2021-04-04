SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.5% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

