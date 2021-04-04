SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.5% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.