SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,447 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 228,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

