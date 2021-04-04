SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,674 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.