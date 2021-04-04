SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,253 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $174.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $90.36 and a 12-month high of $175.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.