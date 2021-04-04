SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

