SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CBIZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,791 shares of company stock worth $6,304,297. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.