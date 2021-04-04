SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.