SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.