SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.52 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.