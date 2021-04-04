SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

