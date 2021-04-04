SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.03 and a 12-month high of $380.50. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.