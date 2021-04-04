SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.52 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day moving average is $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

