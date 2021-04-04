SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

