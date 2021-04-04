SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

MU opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

