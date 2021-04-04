SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $161.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.70 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

