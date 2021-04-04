SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,831 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Facebook by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 95,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after buying an additional 140,391 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of FB stock opened at $298.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

