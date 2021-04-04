SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 834 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,071.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

