SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $749,000. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $459,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

