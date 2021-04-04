SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 79,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.