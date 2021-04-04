SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

