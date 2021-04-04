SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

