SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.70 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

