SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $4.11 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF makes up about 1.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.65% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLN opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

