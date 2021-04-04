SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $324.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.97 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

