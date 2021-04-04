SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

