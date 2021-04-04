SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 810,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 488,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $92.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $92.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.

