SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $227.35 and a one year high of $389.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

