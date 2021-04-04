SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average is $337.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

